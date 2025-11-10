V-Mart Retail narrows Q2 net loss to Rs 8.87 cr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday reported a narrowing of net loss to Rs 8.87 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, helped by rising retail trade revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 56.51 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, V-Mart Retail Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 806.87 crore, as against Rs 660.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 813.91 crore, as compared to Rs 710.73 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Retail trade revenue in the second quarter was up at Rs 800.32 crore, as compared to Rs 650.57 crore in the year-ago period, while digital marketplace revenue was down at Rs 8.48 crore from Rs 12.67 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.