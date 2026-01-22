V-Mart Retail Q3 profit up 22.8 pc to Rs 88 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) V-Mart Retail Ltd on Thursday reported a 22.8 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 87.99 crore for the December quarter of FY'26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 71.63 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from V-Mart, a value retailer.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.7 per cent to Rs 1,126.38 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 1,026.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

V-Mart's total expenses in the December quarter were up 5.7 per cent to Rs 1,015.32 crore.

Its income from 'Retail Trade' was Rs 1,120.23 crore, and from 'Digital Market Place' Rs 10.67 crore.

The total income of V-Mart, including other income, in the December quarter, was Rs 1,130.34 crore, up 9.73 per cent.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd settled at Rs 590.55 apiece post-lunch, up 3.21 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR