V S Hariharan is the Group CEO at Redington Ltd

Chennai, Sep 1 (PTI) Information technology solutions provider Redington Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of S Hariharan as its Group chief executive officer with immediate effect.

In his over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and general management, he brings a wealth of expertise to drive Redington Ltd's continued success, a company statement here said.

"Hariharan's appointment as the Group CEO of Redington Ltd marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey. Having witnessed his unwavering commitment, deep industry insights, and exceptional dedication during his time as an independent director, I am delighted with his appointment as the Group CEO," Redington Ltd Chairman of the Board, Professor J Ramachandran said.

"With his profound understanding of Redington's operations, culture, and potential, I am sure Mr Hariharan's leadership will undoubtedly take Redington to new heights of excellence," Ramachandran added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS