V2 Retail expands with six new outlets ahead of festive period, reaches 250 stores

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) Value retail chain V2 Retail on Monday said it has launched six new outlets across India's emerging markets ahead of the festive period, taking its total store count to 250 nationwide.

Chairman and Managing Director Ram Chandra Agarwal, who began his retail career with an outlet in central Kolkata's Lalbazar area, said the milestone underscores the company's focus on strengthening its presence in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The six new stores include one in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, opened days ahead of Durga Puja celebrations. The others are located in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Zirakpur (Punjab), Godda (Jharkhand), Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) and Bangla Sahib (Bihar).

"Reaching 250 stores is a proud moment for us, and launching six stores in a single day makes it even more special," a company official said.

V2 Retail reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 632 crore for the first quarter of FY26 (April-June), up 52 per cent year-on-year.