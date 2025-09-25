V2 Retail targets to open 200 new stores every year

New Delhi: Value segment retailer V2 Retail, which earlier this week announced reaching the milestone of 250 stores, has aggressive expansion plans focusing on smaller cities, as it targets to open 200 stores every year.

As per its strategy, V2 Retail is looking at India’s emerging cities for expansion and is investing aggressively in Tier-II and Tier-III locations, according to a company statement.

"This aggressive strategy is projected to create nearly 7,000 direct employment opportunities in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, along with an additional 3,000 indirect jobs for local communities annually, reinforcing V2’s commitment to inclusive economic growth," the company said.

V2 Retail, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, reported a revenue of Rs 1,884.5 crore, with a 62 per cent YoY growth.

"V2 Retail is now accelerating expansion with a bold plan to open 200 new stores every year. The company’s expansion drive continues to fuel robust financial results," it said.

Even in the June quarter (first quarter) of the current fiscal, V2 Retail recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 632 crore, with a 52 per cent YoY rise, with new stores contributing significantly to the topline.

Commenting on the development, its Founder and Chairman Ram Chandra Agarwal said: “Reaching the 250-store milestone with six simultaneous launches is a proud moment for us. But what excites me more is the impact we create in the cities and towns we enter.

“Our plan to open 200 stores every year is not just about business growth—it’s about empowering local economies, generating over 10,000 new jobs annually, and bringing affordable fashion to every corner of India,” he said.