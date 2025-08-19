VA Tech WABAG bags repeat order from Kingdom of Bahrain for setting up treatment plant

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has secured an order worth 5.12 million Bahraini dinars, about Rs 118 crore, from the Kingdom of Bahrain for setting up a 40MLD sewage treatment plant, the company said.

This is a repeat order for the Chennai-based VA Tech WABAG Ltd after securing a similar contract from the Kingdom of Bahrain in October 2015, and it has been under operation and maintained by VA Tech WABAG till date.

As per the latest order bagged from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, Kingdom of Bahrain, the project comprises setting up of a 40 million litre per day Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant and Long Sea Outfall for a period of 5 years, city-based VA Tech WABAG said in a press release on Tuesday.

On securing the repeat order from the Kingdom of Bahrain, company General Manager - MENA RHQ, Srinivasan K said, "We are proud to secure this prestigious repeat Operation and Maintenance order from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning. This order further strengthens our O&M order book, providing annuity income, improved cash flows, and revenue predictability." "We remain committed to delivering best-in-class services and ensuring the plant operates at optimal efficiency to serve the community with safe and reliable water," he added. PTI VIJ ROH