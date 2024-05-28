VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 85 cr operation and maintenance contract from Oman

Chennai, May 28 (PTI) Water treatment player Va Tech WABAG has secured an order worth Rs 850 million (85 crore) from Nama Water Services for operation and maintenance of Al Duqm Desalination plant in the Sultanate of Oman, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based firm would produce desalinated water for domestic consumption in Duqm and Haima areas of Al Wusta Governorate in Oman for five years.

"In line with our growth strategy, this new order addition in Oman, to our already strong Operation and Maintenance order book provides annuity income which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability," company Sales and Business Development Director -- GCC Subramaniam M said.

In a statement on Tuesday, VA Tech WABAG said it constructed the 8 million litres per day desalination plant over 10 years ago and was responsible for the operation and maintenance of this plant till 2018.

The long-term order (for five years) has been won against international competition which entails the operation and maintenance of the plant, seawater intake, and outfall systems.

"We thank Nama Water Services for their continued confidence in our capabilities and technical competence which has been key to winning this repeat order," he said. PTI VIJ ROH