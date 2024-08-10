VA Tech WABAG Ltd secures repeat order from CMWSSB

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has secured a repeat order of Rs 415 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the company said on Saturday.

The order is towards the Operation and Maintenance of 110 million litres per day Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant at Nemmeli in Chennai for a period of 7 years, city-based VA Tech WABAG Ltd said.

VA Tech WABAG had bagged an Operation and Maintenance contract from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) and it was completed in 2021.

In a BSE filing today, the company said, "CMWSSB floated a public tender for the Operation and Maintenance of the plant and WABAG secured this repeat order for Operating and Maintaining the plant for another 7 years." The Nemmeli Desalination plant was inaugurated in 2013 and it is the first municipal desalination plant built in India on Design, Build, Operate basis for drinking water purposes.

The plant is equipped with the advanced Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology, ensuring the production of high-quality desalinated water for domestic consumption, coupled with a process that optimises power consumption, the company said.

"We are extremely proud to secure this repeat order for the Operation and Maintenance of the 110 MLD Nemmeli Desalination Plant. In line with our growth strategy, this new order further strengthens our O&M order book, providing annuity income, improving cash flows and revenue predictability," said company CEO-India Cluster, Shailesh Kumar.

Currently, the water produced from the plant is served to residents of South Chennai, it said.

"This award (of order) underscores the continued trust and confidence our client CMWSSB has in our expertise and consistent performance, for which we are extremely thankful. We look forward to continuing our partnership and ensuring the plant operates at peak efficiency, serving the community by providing safe and reliable water supply," Kumar said.