VA Tech WABAG partners with Pani Energy to offer AI for treatment plants

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Pani Energy Inc. to implement Applied Artificial Intelligence for treatment plants.

The new category of digital technology is called Operational Intelligence and delivered through their product Pani ZED, in the plant operations.

The partnership aims to leverage Pani's platform to optimise an OPEX in the plants by reducing downtime, energy consumption and chemical usage.It will expedite crucial decision-making processes and enhance the longevity of critical equipment, a city-based VA Tech WABAG said in a company statement.

"WABAG has always been a frontrunner in terms of innovation and implementing advanced technologies in plants. We are excited about this collaboration with Pani Energy, the operational intelligence platform, powered by plant-specific models, artificial intelligence and digital twins, will enable us to integrate world-class technology into our operations significantly optimise our water treatment processes," said WABAG CEO-India Cluster Shailesh Kumar.

"This (partnership) aligns perfectly with our digitalisation initiative and reinforces our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for a better life" he said.

Pani's technology aligns with WABAG's commitment to adopt leading technology to advance the efficiency and sustainability of water treatment.

"Our partnership with VA Tech WABAG, a renowned industry leader, offers a unique partnership to make a substantial impact on water treatment and management," said Pani founder and CEO Devesh Bharadwaj.

"By leveraging industry's best operational intelligence platform, we aim to enhance efficiencies and de-risk operations starting with facilities in India," Bharadwaj said.

The strategic tie-up would further boost WABAG's commitment towards a cleaner and greener world, the statement added.