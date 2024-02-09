VA Tech Wabag records consolidated Q3 profit of Rs 62.6 cr

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Water treatment company VA Tech Wabag Ltd has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 62.6 crore for the quarter October-December 2023, the company said on Friday.
The city-headquartered company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 46.5 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The total income for the quarter under review on a consolidated basis grew to Rs 708.1 crore, from Rs 653.6 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
For the nine months from April, ending December 31, 2023 the consolidated profit grew to Rs 172.2 crore from Rs 122.9 crore posted during the same period of last year, while the consolidated total income for the period was Rs 1,967 crore, as against Rs 2,088.3 crore for the corresponding period last year.
Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "We continue to deliver another profitable growth in this quarter as well and also finished on a net cash positive note... As we step into the last quarter of the fiscal year, we are confident of maintaining the momentum and finishing the year on a good note." PTI VIJ ANE