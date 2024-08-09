VA Tech WABAG records Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 50.5 cr

Chennai, Aug 9 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the April-June 2024 quarter at Rs 50.5 crore, the company said on Friday.
The city-based company had registered profits of Rs 47 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated profits stood at Rs 235.8 crore, VA Tech WABAG said in a statement.
The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 547.7 crore, from Rs 520.9 crore registered in the same quarter of last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated total income stood at Rs 2,541 crore.
Commenting on the financial performance company Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "I am happy to report that our growth trend from the last year has continued. With our strategic focus on industrial, international, O&M (operations and maintenance) projects, we have consistently improved our operating margins. This quarter around 60 per cent of our revenue came from international projects." "Our order book remains robust, exceeding Rs 100 billion with a healthy mix of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and O&M, giving us confidence and visibility for future revenue." he said.
On the outlook, he said, "As we move into the next quarter of the fiscal year, we are optimistic about securing large international projects and maintaining our growth momentum." The company's order book stood at Rs 107 billion including framework contracts providing robust revenue visibility, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH