Va Tech WABAG reports Q2 consolidated net at Rs 70.3 cr

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has registered consolidated profits of Rs 70.3 crore for the July-September 2024 quarter, driven by a focused strategy on technology, and international projects, the company said on Thursday.
The city-based company had registered consolidated profits of Rs 60.1 crore during the corresponding period of last financial year.
For the six month period ending September 30, 2024 the consolidated profits stood at Rs 125.1 crore, as compared to Rs 109.7 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year.
"This quarter (July-September 2024) has marked another period of profitable growth for Wabag, driven by a focused strategy on technology, industrial and international projects." said company Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal.
The consolidated total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 714.1 crore as compared to Rs 680.4 crore registered in the year ago period.
For the half year period ending September 30, 2024 the consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,346 crore from Rs 1,258.9 crore registered in the corresponding six months of last financial year, the company said.
"Our order book stands at over Rs 146 billion, the highest in our history, comprises a balanced mix of EPC and Operations and Maintenance projects both in India and internationally. This strong backlog enhances visibility of future revenues, robust cash flows and a solid margin profile, positioning us well as we enter the second half of the financial year." Mittal added. PTI VIJ ROH