VA Tech Wabag to set up 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment plant in Tunisia

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has secured an order for setting up of a 36 million litres per day wastewater treatment plant in Tunisia, the company said on Tuesday.

The project is funded by the French Development Agency, the European Investment Bank and the European Union and would be headed by WABAG.

"WABAG wins AFD, BEI and EU funded, consortium order from Office National De L'assainissement (ONAS), worth 114.22 million Tunisian Dinars (approximately Euro 34 Million) for a 36 million litres per day wastewater treatment plant at Sousse Hamdoun II, Tunisia," city-headquartered VA Tech WABAG said in a statement.

The consortium order entails Design, Build, Operate of the wastewater treatment plant at Sousse Hamdoun II, Tunisia. The project would be executed over a period of 24 months.

"We express our gratitude to ONAS for their continued trust and confidence in WABAG. With this repeat order won amidst strong global competition, WABAG further strengthens its market leadership in Tunisia and the North African region" WABAG Tunisia, CEO, Habib Derouich said.

The scope of the project under this order would be engineering and procurement, operation and maintenance. It also includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the plant, the statement added. PTI VIJ SDP