VA Tech WABAG to set up water treatment plant in Tunisia, bagging repeat order from SONEDE

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG has bagged an order worth Euro 63 million from a consortium funded by the French Development Agency and European Investment Bank for a new project in Tunisia, the company said on Thursday.

The project from the "Society National D’exploitation Et De Distribution Des Eaux (SONEDE)" is to design, build, and operate a drinking water treatment plant of 345 million litres per day capacity in Tunis, the capital and largest city of Tunisia.

WABAG’s excellent track-record with SONEDE for more than two decades, combined with a technically superior and competitive bid, ensured this repeat order win, consolidating WABAG’s market position in the North African region, a company statement said.

The project, funded by the French Development Agency and European Investment Bank will be executed over a period of 30 months, followed by the operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of 12 months, the statement said.

“We thank SONEDE for their continued confidence in WABAG with this repeat order, which was won amid strong international competition, giving us immense pride and happiness,” said the company’s Head of marketing, Guhan Kandasamy.

“WABAG, with this large water treatment project, continues its contribution to water security in the African continent. This plant, which is one of the largest drinking water treatment plants in WABAG’s profile, when completed will be an important reference project for us and will further enhance water security of the capital of Tunisia," he added. PTI VIJ ANE