Vadhavan Port greenfield highway project: Final notices issued to landholders in Dahanu

Palghar, Nov 24 (PTI) Final public notices have been issued to landholders in Varor and Chinchani in Dahanu taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district for land acquisition for the Greenfield Highway (Vadhavan Port) project, an official said on Monday.

The main survey by the Deputy Commissioner of Land Records has been completed along with primary land measurement, said Mahesh Sagar, who is Competent Authority for the Greenfield Highway and Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Surya Project, Dahanu.

The notices address the pending assessment of resources on affected parcels, the official said.

"Land measurement for Greenfield Highway Project has been completed. Final notice to affected landholders in Dahanu has been issued. Acquisition notifications under Section 3(D) of National Highways Act 1956 were previously published in the Government of India Gazette," he said.

The delay stems from landowners' failure to mark boundaries or disclose assets like structures, trees, wells, and commercial fisheries during previous assessments, he added.

Evaluation for Varor is scheduled from November 25 to November 27, and from November 27 to 29 for Chinchani, officials said.

Landholders have been asked to be present with boundary markings and documents, they said.

The notice explicitly warns that failure to attend will result in a unilateral assessment, and no objections or complaints regarding the counting process will be entertained afterward, officials said. PTI COR BNM