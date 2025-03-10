Vadhvan port in Maharashtra to be operational by 2030: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Vadhvan port in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be operational by 2030, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said as he tabled his 11th state budget in the legislative assembly on Monday.

He said Maharashtra's new industrial policy will focus on Rs 40 lakh crore investment and generation of 50 lakh jobs.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being developed as a growth hub, and it will have a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, Pawar said in his budget speech.

He also said Maharashtra will have a new health and senior citizens' policy.

"Vadhvan port in Palghar will be operational by 2030," the minister said, adding the third airport for Mumbai is proposed near the Vadhvan port and a station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also be near the port.

In his budget speech, Pawar also announced a night landing facility at Shirdi airport soon.

He also said domestic flights will operate from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month, adding that 85 per cent of the work has been done and trials successfully conducted.

Also, the Metro service will link Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Pawar added. PTI MR VT GK