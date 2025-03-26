VAHDAM India raises Rs 25 crore from SIDBI Venture Capital to strengthen balance sheet

New Delhi: VAHDAM India, which sells tea, herbs, and botanicals globally, has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 25 crore) from SIDBI Venture Capital as strategic investment that will help strengthen balance sheet and cash reserves.

The company on Wednesday said this equity fund raise is a strategic investment and not part of a formal funding round, as it is already well-capitalized.

Till date, VAHDAM India, which was formed in 2015, has raised over Rs 200 crore in primary funding.

The investment will further strengthen VAHDAM's balance sheet and cash reserves.

The company, which posted a turnover of around Rs 225 crore in 2023-24 fiscal, said it is set to close the current fiscal year with strong growth and positive EBITDA.

Commenting on the investment, Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO of VAHDAM India, said: " The funds raised will strengthen our balance sheet and cash reserves. Over the past two years, we have focused on reinforcing our core, optimizing our product portfolio, and identifying key levers for scale." The company is also making significant investments in product innovation, R&D, and expanding the in-house manufacturing capabilities, he added.

With a sharper focus and a more resilient foundation, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth over the next three years, Sarda said.

Arup Kumar, Managing Director, SIDBI Venture Capital, said, "VAHDAM ® India is a pioneer and a flagbearer of young Indian companies taking homegrown products to the world through a disruptive supply chain model and strong operational capabilities." He said SIDBI Venture Capital has invested in VAHDAM as it continues to set new benchmarks in building a resilient and impactful business while driving significant innovation and value creation in India's agricultural ecosystem.

VAHDAM ® India sources all products directly from partner farmers across India and manufactures at its own 125,000+ square feet facility.

The brand operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in key markets such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe.