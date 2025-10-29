Vaishnavi Group expects Rs 1,200 cr revenue from Bengaluru housing project

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Realty firm Vaishnavi Group on Wednesday said it will develop a luxury housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a housing project, 'Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan', spread across 4.95 acres and comprising 359 homes.

The project has a gross developmental value of Rs 1,200 crore. The prices of apartments start at Rs 3.5 crore.

The company did not mention the total project cost.

"Bengaluru today is home to a growing number of millionaires, drawn by its thriving business ecosystem, premium residential enclaves, and sophisticated retail culture," Darshan Govindaraju, Executive Director at Vaishnavi Group, said.

Over the past 25 years, Vaishnavi has delivered 18 million sq ft area across residential and commercial projects.