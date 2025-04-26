Vaishnaw asks electronics component makers to set up design teams to avail incentive scheme

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Electronics component makers will have to set up design teams and achieve Six Sigma level in their work to avail incentive scheme of the government, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The minister said that Ministry of Electronics and IT will not make it a formal criteria but will look at these factors before approving applications for Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The goal of Six Sigma -- a set of methodologies and tools --is to achieve a level of quality that is nearly perfect. This is done by reducing defects and errors, minimizing variation, and increasing quality and efficiency.

"I request each and every participant in this scheme to set up a design team. We have not included that as a formal criteria of approval but I am saying in front of you that it will be like informal criteria of approval," Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking while launching a portal on guidelines for ECMS.

The minister pointed out that some companies have set up design teams of 5,000 engineers.

"If you don't have design team and even if you are fulfilling all your parameters, we will not approve you. Design teams have to be set up," Vaishnaw said.

He said some of the companies have started making dyes and tools that are used for manufacturing finished products.

Vaishnaw also asked the manufacturers to achieve high quality in their products.

"My last and final point is, please achieve Six Sigma quality in everything that you do. Nothing less than Six Sigma will be tolerated. We will be evaluating your progress, not just on the manufacturing volume, but also on the quality that you produce," Vaishnaw said. PTI PRS ANU ANU