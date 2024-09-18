Vaishnaw asks India Inc to form sector specific task forces to simplify rules

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday invited public professionals to form task forces in their respective sectors and suggest simplified processes to the government to enhance ease of doing business.

While speaking at a Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) event, the minister asked the industry to align their business plan for a nominal growth rate of 10-14 per cent.

"Create 7 to 8 to 10 task forces or whatever number you would like to make. Each one of you focuses on your sector. Identify the simplification opportunities that you would like the government to work on. I can promise you one thing, we will sincerely work on those simplification processes," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the task force should list out those action plan which are doable step by step.

The minister asked the industry public policy representative to create a mechanism for a two to four hours meeting with him every month.

"We will then orchestrate that through different wings of the government and make sure that those simplification happen," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the government 's focus has been on investments in social, physical and digital infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation and inclusive growth.

Vaishnaw said that the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of USD 500 billion electronics manufacturing by 2030 is achievable based on the growth pace that has been in the country in the last 10 years.

"When we are working on semiconductor, Prime Minister asked us not to focus on one or two projects but think of setting up the entire ecosystem," Vaishnaw said.

Government has approved 5 semiconductor manufacturing projects entailing investment of Rs 1.52 lakh crore. "Construction has begun at two of the projects. Three are in design phase.Applied Material has set up its first unit for manufacturing equipment that will be used for semiconductor manufacturing," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that telecom equipment worth Rs 40,000 crore are being made in India.

Talking about Railways, the minister said that 700 crore passengers travelled in trains last year and the government is prepare infrastructure to enable 1000 crore people travel on trains.

He said that since independence electrification of only about 20,000 kilometres was done and in last 10 years electrification of around 44,000 kilometres of railways tracks has been done. PTI PRS MR MR