Vaishnaw asks NIELIT to partner with 500 top firms to impart industry-driven training

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asked technical education organisation NIELIT to partner with the top 500 companies to impart industry-driven training.

The minister said that the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) should teach courses as per industry requirements.

"The decision to create a digital learning platform was taken three years ago, and now it is ready. For a long time, we have been teaching what we know, whereas we should actually be teaching what industry and students need. " The time has come when institutions like NIELIT should take the lead in teaching what is needed in the industry," Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking after launching five centres of NIELIT Digital University -- the country's first digital university, located at Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Daman (Dadra & Nagar Haveli), and Lunglei (Mizoram).

"NIELIT should work with the top 500 companies and design courses that are aligned as per their requirement," Vaishnaw said.

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said there is considerable enthusiasm in believing that India can be a hub of electronics manufacturing and NIELIT can play a key role in developing talents to meet industry requirements.

He said that cybersecurity is another area which needs a lot of training and talent, where NIELIT has been contributing, and a lot needs to be done.

NIELIT at the event signed several agreements with organisations like Kyndryl, Future Crime Research Foundation, Dixon Technologies, and Microsoft, among others.