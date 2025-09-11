Vaishnaw bats for new platform for entrepreneurs in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday emphasised the need for a new platform for entrepreneurs in Rajasthan for incubation, mentorship, and funding, similar to those in Silicon Valley, USA.

The minister for railways, and information and broadcasting also suggested a collaboration of the state and the central government with Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) to establish such a platform.

Laghu Udhyog Bharti is an MSME welfare organisation.

Speaking at the IDEOTHON-2025 award distribution ceremony at the skill development centre of Laghu Udyog Bharati in Jaipur, Vaishnaw said that the central government will soon begin a special electronics manufacturing training programme at the skill development centre.

"The initiative will skill 5,000 youth in the electronics sector, providing them with the training needed for better placement opportunities," he said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the importance of making technology accessible to all people, not just a few select companies.

The minister said that the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government have made life easier for the common people.

He also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for taking steps to ban online money gaming platforms.

He said that several major projects, including world-class railway stations, are operational in Rajasthan. PTI SDA HVA