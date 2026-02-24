Vaishnaw meets senior execs of Merck Electronics; co eyes expanded role in chip ecosystem

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met Katherine Dei Cas, EVP of Merck Electronics, with the company evincing keen interest in expanding its engagement in India's fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem.

New avenues for collaboration were also discussed during the meeting.

"Met Katherine Dei Cas, EVP, Merck Electronics. Merck expressed strong interest in expanding its engagement with Bharat's rapidly-growing semiconductor ecosystem. Discussed new avenues for collaboration," Vaishnaw said in a post on X. PTI MBI HVA