Vaishnaw showcases new Aadhaar app for instant authentication, says verification will be as simple as UPI payment

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday showcased a new Aadhaar app that features QR code-based instant verification and real-time face ID for authentication, eliminating the need for people to carry physical photocopies or cards with them.

Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making UPI payment, Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Once out of beta testing phase and widely implemented across the country, this would mean that individuals, when asked for ID - say, at a hotel, airport, or by a train ticket checker - no longer have to hand over a paper Aadhaar, as is mostly the case today.

Instead of showing physical photocopies of their Aadhaar, the new app would enable individuals to verify their identity after the QR code scan.

Just as UPI payment QR codes are widely available, at almost every point of payment in India, Aadhaar verification QR codes too would soon be available at 'points of authentication'.

People can just scan the QR code using the new Aadhaar app, and their face gets verified instantly. The ID is securely shared, directly from an individual's phone, not from a photocopy.

Vaishnaw showcased the power of the app in a video posted on X.

"Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information - New Aadhaar App (in beta testing phase)... Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making UPI payment. Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy," Vaishnaw said adding this can be done simply by scanning a QR code or using a requesting application.

He added that with the new Aadhaar app, users no longer need to get their Aadhaar scanned or photocopied.

"No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent. 100 per cent digital and secure," the Minister said.

The Aadhaar App ensures stronger privacy, prevents misuse or leaks of Aadhaar data, and offers protection against forgery or editing (like photoshopping of Aadhaar), he added.

UIDAI's technology centre demonstrated the new Aadhaar app saying it will empower Aadhaar holders to share only the necessary data while availing services of their choice.

"It will give Aadhaar number holders complete control over their personal information. The app allows digital verification and exchange via a requesting application or by scanning a QR code, eliminating the need for physical photocopies while ensuring privacy," an official release said.

A major innovation in the app is the integration of Aadhaar Face Authentication, which is witnessing rapid adoption across sectors and have clocked over 15 crore transactions per month, the release further said.

"This app is an early adopters' release for a small group of users including all the registered participants of this Aadhaar Samvaad event. Based on the feedback received from users and ecosystem partners, UIDAI will soon make it accessible to all," according to the release. PTI MBI MR MR