Valeo says new power electronics product manufacturing facility in Pune to augment capacity

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Mobility technology firm Valeo on Friday announced augmenting capacity with the launch of a new power electronics product manufacturing facility in Pune.

With the new facility in place, the company's installed capacity of producing rooftop panels will go to 1,600 Kw from 900 kW in the existing plant, the company said without disclosing investment amount.

"This new facility in Pune is a key element of our strategic plan for deeper localisation and long-term competitiveness in electrification products. It will meet the growing demand from our customers for the on-board power supply 3-in-1 combination unit, comprising an on board charger, DC-DC converter, and power distribution unit," said Yann Keraudren, Valeo Power Asia Regional Operations Vice President.

As the EV market in India expands, the company is prepared to deliver technology solutions that are both adaptable to the Indian market and cost-competitive, he stated.

"Valeo Pune is committed to enhancing workforce diversity and sustainability. Over the past five years, the site has actively driven this initiative, and today, it employs over 40 individuals with disabilities," said Jayakumar G, Group President & Managing Director, Valeo India. PTI IAS HVA