Valiance Solutions unveils AI-powered platform for public safety, urban management

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Valiance Solutions, which is into AI-driven digital transformation, has launched AI-powered platform CivicEye to enhance public safety and improve law enforcement operations.

Built on secure and scalable Google Cloud platform, CivicEye integrates large-scale data ingestion and real-time surveillance to address urban safety challenges, the company said in a release.

CivicEye is equipped to address traffic violations, theft, public disturbances, while ensuring full compliance with India's data privacy regulations set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it further said.

"In partnership with local government bodies, the platform will initially be piloted in key cities in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, utilising both existing CCTV systems and newly installed cameras to deliver real-time insights for law enforcement," it said.

Vikas Kamra, Co-Founder and CEO of Valiance Solutions, said the company's vision has been to drive transformation by applying cutting-edge AI to real-world challenges.

"With CivicEye, we extend this vision to public safety and smarter urban management. This platform exemplifies how technology can serve the greater good - by building safer communities and empowering authorities with the solutions they need to protect and improve lives," Kamra said.

According to the company, CivicEye offers a wide range of capabilities, including detection of traffic violations such as speeding and illegal parking, monitoring public disturbances, tracking crowd density, and identifying problems in road safety like stray animals and potholes.

"The platform supports broader smart city initiatives, enabling better traffic management, highway patrol operations and crowd control," it further said. PTI MBI MBI SHW