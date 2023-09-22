Valiant Laboratories' IPO to open on Sep 27

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing firm Valiant Laboratories has decided to launch its initial share sale for public subscription on September 27.

Advertisment

The Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is an entirely fresh issuance of 1.08 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component, will be concluded on October 3, according to the red herring prospectus filed with Sebi on Friday.

Further, bidding for anchor investors will open on September 26.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to set up a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat through its subsidiary -- Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. -- and to meet the working capital requirements of the subsidiary company.

Advertisment

Valiant Laboratories is an active pharmaceutical ingredient or bulk drug manufacturing company with its focus on manufacturing paracetamol, which is used in the treatment of headache, muscle ache, arthritis, backache, toothache, cold and fever.

The paracetamol API industry grew from Rs 2,200 crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 3,900 crore in fiscal 2023 and going forward the industry is expected to clock a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5-7 per cent between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027, largely driven by the demand from domestic formulation manufacturers as well as export.

Unistone Capital Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE. PTI SP SHW