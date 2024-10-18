Value of assets in custody reaches Rs 500 lakh cr: NSDL

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The National Securities Depository (NSDL) on Friday said the value of assets held in dematerialized form in its custody has touched Rs 500 lakh crore or USD 6 trillion.

The company said it took 18 years to reach the first Rs 100 lakh crore in June 2014, six more years to touch Rs 200 lakh crore and added another Rs 300 lakh crore within four subsequent years, as per an official statement.

* * * * African countries assure support to Indian businesses in expansion *Envoys from African countries have assured to support Indian small businesses to expand business in the continent.

Senior officials from six African countries invited Indian MSMEs and large industries to collaborate with Africa in value addition of agriculture, and minerals and invest in healthcare and manufacturing sectors at the World Trade Center-organised World Trade Expo, a statement said. PTI AA MR