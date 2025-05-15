Value Retailer '1-India Family Mart' raises USD 12 mn

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Value Retailer '1-India Family Mart' on Thursday announced that it has raised approximately USD 12 million funding from a mix of existing and new investors.

The round saw participation from Gulf Islamic Investments, Singapore-based Foundation Private Equity, Carpediem Capital Partners, Capri Global Holdings, a consortium of high-net-worth individuals, and promoter JP Shukla, a statement said.

*** Axis Bank partners with Antara Senior Care * Axis Bank on Thursday announced a partnership with Max India's subsidiary Antara Senior Care, under which its over 20 lakh customers above 60 years of age can access the services offered by the latter.

Antara offers care homes, care at home, and also an online and offline marketplace with solutions for chronic health condition management, according to a statement.

*** HDFC Bank rolls out new current account offering * HDFC Bank on Thursday announced a new current account offering aimed to cater to the evolving needs of Indian businesses.

The 'Biz+Current Account' comes with benefits, including cash handling services, digital banking platforms and a dedicated bank/relationship manager, a statement said. PTI AA SHW