Vanguard Group sells shares of 7 companies worth Rs 998 cr

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) US-based financial services company Vanguard Group on Friday bought shares of seven companies including Concord Biotech, Five-Star Business Finance and Marksans Pharma for Rs 998 crore through open market transactions.

Vanguard through its affiliates acquired shares of seven companies through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Vanguard picked up shares of Concord Biotech worth Rs 331 crore, acquired shares of Five-Star Business Finance for Rs 304.74 crore, purchased Marksans Pharma shares for Rs 158.39 crore and bought Genus Power Infrastructure shares for Rs 63.26 crore.

In addition, Vanguard also acquired Sansera Engineering shares for Rs 53 crore, purchased shares of VA Tech Wabag for about Rs 47 crore and picked up Arvind Fashions' shares for Rs 39.56 crore, as per the data on the NSE.

The shares were sold in the price range varying from Rs 316.85 - Rs 2,596.08 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 997.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Zurich-based financial services company UBS Group AG offloaded shares of Marksans Pharma, Five-Star Business Finance, Concord Biotech and IIFL Securities for a combined transaction value to Rs 479.77 crore.

Details of buyers of IIFL Securities shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Marksans Pharma zoomed 19.51 per cent to close at Rs 327.97 apiece, Concord Biotech rallied 15.13 per cent to finish at Rs 2,591, VA Tech Wabag jumped 6.29 per cent to end at Rs 1,490 and Sansera Engineering shares climbed 5.62 per cent to settle at Rs 1,682.30 apiece on the NSE.

Also, Five-Star Business Finance shares jumped 5.22 per cent to end at Rs 811 per piece, IIFL Securities shares rose 4.28 per cent to close at Rs 330, and shares of Genus Power Infrastructure went up 2.75 per cent to finish at Rs 419.80 apiece on the exchange. PTI HG DRR