Vantage Circle appoints John Land Chief Advocacy Officer for global markets

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) HR technology firm Vantage Circle on Wednesday said it has appointed John Land as its Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO) for the company's global markets.

Land will lead the charge in enhancing employee recognition through strategic consultancy and guidance to help companies create and transform successful recognition and reward programmes across North America and global markets, the Guwahati-based company said in a statement.

"As Vantage Circle continues to expand in North America, John's leadership will bring 'Flipping the R's - the recognition first strategy' concept to more organisations to further redefine workplace appreciation by emphasizing real-time, culture-driven recognition over transactional incentives," it added.

Prior to joining the Indian firm, Land was a partner at Mercer, where he worked globally with clients to drive HR digitisation, talent strategy and operational excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, Vantage Circle CEO and Co-Founder Partha Neog said, "His vast experience and deep understanding of employee recognition and HR strategy will be instrumental in strengthening our mission to help organisations create a culture of recognition and appreciation." Vantage Circle, which began as a less than 10-member startup in 2010, has now over 700 global clients having approximately 32 lakh corporate employees from more than 100 countries.

The company currently offers four products -- perks, rewards, fit and pulse, which are customised and offered as per client requirements.

Some of the top leading business houses like Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, Capgemini, Cognizant, Western Union, Deutsche Bank, Piramal, Moody's, Sun Pharma, Tesco, Ericsson, GE, Bosch, BCG, ZEE, Rotary, Accor Hotels, DHL, Airtel and some Tata Group firms are the clients of the Vantage Circle.