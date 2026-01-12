Vantage Circle inducts Sunita Rebecca Cherian in Advisory Board

Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) HR technology firm Vantage Circle on Monday said it has appointed Sunita Rebecca Cherian as its Advisory Board Member.

Prior to this appointment, Cherian served IT giant Wipro Ltd for three decades and most recently as Chief Culture Officer and Senior Vice President-Human Resources, the Guwahati-based Vantage Circle said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Vantage Circle CEO and Co-founder Partha Neog said, "Her goal has always been about people first -- their growth, their inclusion and their well-being." Vantage Circle works towards creating workplaces where employees feel valued and empowered every day, and Cherian's insight and experience will help the company make that vision a reality, he added.

Talking about her appointment, Cherian said, "Throughout my work life, I have firsthand seen that organisations thrive when they put people at the centre of everything they do. I am excited to collaborate with the team to design experiences that incorporate strategy, purpose and innovation." Besides Wipro, she has served on advisory boards of various academic and industry organisations, the release said.

Vantage Circle, which began as a less than 10-member startup in 2010, has now over 700 global clients having approximately 32 lakh corporate employees from more than 100 countries.

The company currently offers four products -- perks, rewards, fit and pulse, which are customised and offered as per client requirements.

Some of the top leading business houses like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wells Fargo and ACG are the clients of Vantage Circle.