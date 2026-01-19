Vantage Circle looks for expansion in US, inducts four new faces in Advisory Board

Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Eyeing further expansion in North America, HR technology firm Vantage Circle on Monday said it has appointed four senior industry leaders as its Advisory Board Member in the USA.

The Guwahati-based Vantage Circle said in a statement said that the new appointees are organisational psychologist Bruce Barge, human capital strategist Debbie Kemp, senior consultant Tonushree Mondal and career growth leader Tauseef Rahman -- all based in the US.

Commenting on the development, Vantage Circle CEO and Co-founder Partha Neog said: "The evolution of work demands a more intentional and evidence-based approach to culture. We are entering a phase where recognition, well-being and belonging are strategic assets, not engagement perks." The Advisory Board is composed of leaders who have built and scaled that philosophy inside some of the world's most complex organisations, he added.

"Their guidance is invaluable as we build for the next decade of enterprise work," Neog said.

The company said that with North America representing a significant phase of Vantage Circle's expansion, the Advisory Board will provide strategic counsel on market positioning, enterprise readiness and ecosystem partnerships as organisations look to unify well-being, engagement and recognition into one integrated employee experience.

Earlier this month, Sunita Rebecca Cherian joined the Advisory Board, adding deep expertise in culture, inclusion and organisational effectiveness, it added.

Vantage Circle, which began as a less than 10-member startup in 2010, has now over 700 global clients having approximately 32 lakh corporate employees from more than 100 countries.

The company currently offers four different products -- perks, rewards, fit and pulse, which are customised and offered as per client requirements.

Some of the top leading business houses like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wells Fargo and ACG are the clients of Vantage Circle.