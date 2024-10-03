Vantage Circle offers gifting solutions for festivals

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) HR technology firm Vantage Circle on Thursday said it has rolled out a new corporate gifting solution for the upcoming festive season.

The Guwahati-based company has devised a comprehensive gifting platform tailored to the requirements of different industries to enhance employee connections and build a positive workplace culture during the festive season.

Commenting on the development, Vantage Circle Chief Revenue Officer Pallav Popli said: "Diwali is a time to reflect on the values of gratitude and togetherness. With 'Vantage Swags', we empower organisations to express appreciation to their employees in a way that resonates with the spirit of the festival." The product 'Vantage Swags' offers a platform to manage and deliver over 500 gifting options with real-time tracking and on-time delivery option even during the festive rush, the company said.

Vantage Circle, which began as a less than 10 member startup in 2010, has now established operations in over 100 countries catering to more than 700 global clients with approximately 32 lakh corporate employees. PTI TR TR RG