Varroc Engineering posts 4 pc rise in PAT to Rs 58 cr in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Auto components maker Varroc Engineering on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 57.80 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 55.72 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew 10.28 per cent to Rs 2,080.8 crore from Rs 1,886.8 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal year, it said.

The company also delivered a higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) of Rs 201 crore during the quarter under review as compared to 187.10 crore a year earlier, it said.

The consolidated profitability remains impacted by degrowth in overseas businesses, R&D spending in overseas operations for future growth, Varroc Engineering said.

Varroc group manufactures and supplies electronics, polymers, metallics, and exterior lighting systems to leading OEMs with end-to-end capabilities across design, development and manufacturing for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles worldwide.

"While urban consumption is down, rural consumption has been improving during the FY, which is also reflected in good growth seen in the 2W industry," Varroc Chairman and Managing Director Tarang Jain said.

During the quarter under review, the two- and three-wheeler segment grew 12.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively, while the passenger vehicle segment de-grew 0.7 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle segment degrew 13.3 per cent, Varroc Engineering added. PTI IAS TRB