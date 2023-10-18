Varroc industries to support next phases of Kham river rejuvenation project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) City-based Varroc industries has decided to support the next phases of Kham river rejuvenation project.

Varroc industries has been supporting this project for seven years and will support this project in next phases also, a senior official from the company told PTI on Wednesday.

"We have been supporting this project for seven years. We have spent nearly Rs 1.75 to Rs 2 crore per year. We have cleared the pilot part of this project.

"The river banks are made uniform and soling is being laid on the banks so as to avoid soil erosion," Satish Mande, head of Employment relations and CSR for Varroc told PTI.

Mande said the company has created a butterfly garden and also a play area for citizens and kids. "A detailed project report for the next phase is under preparation," Mande said.

The company has also announced its 17th Industrial and 15th inter school cricket tournament from December 9. The winners will get cash prizes over Rs 5 lakh.

The company is also operating a Bachelors of Vocational education with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) here where students learn and earn too. "If there is vacancy with us, we absorb them in our company itself," Mande said. PTI AW DRR