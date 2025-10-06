Vartis Platforms targets Rs 1,000 cr revenue by FY28, to hire up to 400 staff in 2 years

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Vartis Platforms, the parent entity of LenDenClub and InstaMoney, targets a Rs 1,000 crore revenue and global expansion over the next two years, a top official said on Monday.

Vartis Platforms has officially been announced as the unified brand for LenDenClub, an RBI-licensed P2P lending platform; InstaMoney, a leading loan service provider, and Vartis One, the group's technology services arm.

The group aims to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in consolidated revenue by FY28, building on FY25 revenues of Rs 236 crore with an EBITDA of Rs 50 crore and a PAT of Rs 34 crore, underscoring the financial strength behind this evolution, Bhavin Patel, co-founder of Vartis Platforms, said.

The group also plans to expand its workforce from currently around 300 people to 500-700 people over the next two years with a focus on technology and data science, Patel said.

The new structure also supports Vartis' ambition to expand into emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, where credit inclusion gaps and digital infrastructure are evolving rapidly, Patel added.

The consolidation under Vartis marks the group's transition from a set of standalone fintech ventures into an integrated financial ecosystem prepared for the next decade of growth, he noted.

Over the years, LenDenClub and InstaMoney have emerged as category leaders with a combined user base of over 30 million and cumulative disbursals crossing Rs 17,000 crore, the group said. PTI HG BAL BAL