Varun Kohli joins as COO of Times Network's News Broadcasting Business

New Delhi, June 26 (PTI) Leading media house Times Network on Wednesday announced the appointment of Varun Kohli as the chief operating officer of its news broadcasting business.

Kohli will report to the Managing Director’s Office while working closely with N Subramanian, Executive Director and Group CEO, Non-Publishing Business, Times Group, the media house said in a statement.

Popularly known as the 'Turnaround Man', Kohli is a seasoned media professional with three decades of leadership experience and a distinguished and long media career.

“Varun brings in rich experience in P&L and Operations Management of Broadcasting Business to Times Network. Having launched several successful media brands and turning several others into profitable ventures, he is popularly known as the ‘Turnaround Man',” it said.

Kohli has also straddled sports management in a leadership role. He was instrumental in launching and organising several seasons of Pro Wrestling League and Big Bout Boxing League for his previous employer iTV Network.

He has also been credited for transforming several companies by designing a strategic roadmap and detailed benchmarking.

Commenting on the development, Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain, Managing Director said: "With his deep experience in the News Broadcasting Business, we expect Kohli to bring in innovative approaches to Revenue Management and News Business Operations and propel Times Network to the next level of growth.” Varun Kohli said, “It is humbling to be a part of a company with such a great legacy having leadership across brands spanning English News, Hindi News and Business News. Looking forward to creating more success stories across brands at Times Network under the able leadership of Vineet Jain.” Kohli has worked at iTV Network as Group CEO in the past and headed 10 channels along with two publications and digital ventures of the company for over eight years.

He has also worked with Network 18, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles in the past. His last assignment was as Director & CEO of Bharat Express. PTI KRH KRH MR