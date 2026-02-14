Varvee Global net profit at Rs 5.34 cr, revenue up twofold

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Ahembadbad-based Varvee Global Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 5.34 crore for the December quarter of FY'26.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, the denim maker said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up twofold to Rs 12.13 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 5.04 crore in the corresponding quarter.

While the Q3 EBITDA remains slightly negative due to timing and reinvestment, the 93.5% reduction in Q3 operating loss reflects a trajectory toward sustainable profitability, it said in earning statement.

"We are now aggressively scaling; our expansion to 18 lakh meters per month is just the first step toward our 50-lakh-meter goal. We remain committed to compounding free cash flow and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet as we capture the expanding opportunities in the Indian textile market," said its Chairman & Managing Director Jaimin Gupta.