Varvee Global posts 23 pc rise in Q2 profit, revenue soars 80 pc

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Textiles manufacturer and exporter Varvee Global Limited on Thursday said its profit after tax jumped by 23 per cent in the July- September quarter to Rs 10.21 crore compared to Rs 8.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The denim textile manufacturer's revenue from operations surged by nearly 80 per cent to Rs 27.83 crore in the second quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 15.47 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting stronger realisations and a richer mix, the company said in a statement.

A sharp drop in finance cost to nearly nil and lower expenses in the second quarter boosted the profitability, the company said.

"This is the first full quarter with the new leadership playbook at work where results are visible in the margin reset, the EBITDA swing, and the near-elimination of finance costs," Jaimin Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, said.

The company will focus on deepening high-margin product lines, tighten cash conversion, and maintain conservative funding while pursuing selective, returns-accretive opportunities in the second half of FY26, Gupta said.