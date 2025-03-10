Vascon Engineers eyes Rs 300 cr revenue from new housing project in Mumbai

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Vascon Engineers Ltd expects Rs 300 crore in revenue from its new housing project in Mumbai.

The company is in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate businesses.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Vascon Engineers said it has entered into the Mumbai market with the launch of 'Vascon Orchids', a luxury residential project through a redevelopment initiative on Linking Road in Santacruz West.

"The project has a total expected Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 300 crore of our sell units," it added.

Pune-based Vascon has delivered more than 225 projects across over 30 cities and 45 million sq ft of real estate projects.