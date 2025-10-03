Vatika Business Centre opens 28,500 sq ft facility in Noida to meet demand

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Vatika Business Centre on Friday said it has opened a new facility, covering 28,500 square feet area, in Noida to meet rising demand of co-working spaces.

In a statement, the company's CEO Shashank said, "Noida is rapidly emerging as a key IT and business hub, and Sector 62 is at the heart of this growth." The company aims to provide workspaces that combine flexibility, design, and convenience, helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing market.

With 15 centres across eight major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Vatika Business Centre manages over 4 lakh sq ft of space and more than 4,000 seats.