Vayavya Labs inks pact with SimDaaS Autonomy to develop autonomous mobility solutions

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Software engineering services firm Vayavya Labs on Monday said it has inked a pact with IIT Kanpur-incubated deep-tech startup SimDaaS Autonomy Private Limited to develop autonomous mobility solutions.

The collaboration aims to explore, build, and deploy joint solutions in autonomous driving, ADAS, simulation technologies, and AI-based virtual validation, Vayavya Labs, which offers solutions for automotive, semiconductors, consumer electronics and communication sectors, said.

By combining SimDaaS' AI-powered scenario-generation and sensor-simulation capabilities with Vayavya Labs' deep expertise in digital twins, virtual electronic control units (vECUs) and coverage-driven verification frameworks, the two companies will jointly accelerate virtual testing and validation for real-world mobility challenges, especially in complex environments like India, it added.

SimDaaS specialises in AI-powered simulation platforms for ADAS and autonomous driving.

"This Memorandum of Understanding allows us to combine our strengths in engineering, digital twins, and AI-led simulation to deliver end-to-end validation solutions designed for real-world mobility challenges, especially in emerging markets like India," said Deepak Samaga, Vice President for business development, Vayavya Labs.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening India's deep-tech mobility ecosystem. By integrating advanced simulation, automation, and AI-driven validation into a unified development pipeline, the partnership aims to set new benchmarks in simulation-led engineering and position India as a key innovation hub for next-generation mobility technologies, the company said.

"SimDaaS has developed technologies to capture the typical nuances of traffic, particularly Indian traffic, for training and testing autonomous vehicles, including ADAS functions, through simulation.

"SimDaaS has collaborated with Vayavya to further develop and deploy its simulation platform and solutions to serve the Indian and international markets," SimDaaS Autonomy founder Bharat Lohani said. PTI IAS BAL BAL