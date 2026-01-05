Vayona Energy appoints Pritesh Vinay as CEO

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Vayona Energy has appointed Pritesh Vinay as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company said in a statement.

Vayona Energy is a wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India and South Asia.

In a statement on Monday, the company announced the appointment of Pritesh Vinay as CEO effective January 5, 2026.

Vinay brings with himself 25 years of leadership experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, capital markets and large-scale project execution.

Most recently, he served as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer at JSW Energy, the statement said.

The company is backed by TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, and MAVCO Investments, a private company belonging to select members of the Murugappa family.