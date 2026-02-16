Vayona Energy bags wind turbine supply order from Oyster Renewable Energy

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Vayona Energy has signed an agreement with Oyster Renewable Energy to supply wind turbines totalling 64.8 megawatt for a project in Andhra Pradesh.

This is the first deal of the company since the start of operations on December 1, 2025.

Under the agreement with Oyster Renewable Energy, Vayona Energy said it will "supply 18 SG 3.6-145 (series) wind turbines, totalling 64.8 MW, for a project in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, along with a long-term operations and maintenance contract".

A wind turbine generator is a key device for converting the kinetic energy of the wind into electrical energy.

TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, and MAVCO Investments, a private company belonging to select members of the Murugappa family, acquired the wind turbine original equipment manufacturer from Siemens Gamesa last year and renamed it Vayona Energy. PTI ABI TRB