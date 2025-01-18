Vayve Mobility launches solar-powered electric vehicle EVA, price starting at Rs 3.25 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) EV maker Vayve Mobility on Saturday launched its solar-powered electric vehicle EVA with prices starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company is looking to start its commercial production from mid-next year, Vayve Mobility COO Vilas Deshpande said.

He also said the delivery of the vehicles will start in the second half of 2026.

Initially, he said, the vehicle will be available in select cities like Pune and Bengaluru.

"We will do it in stages," he told PTI.

The vehicle has three variants - Niva, Stella and Vega.

Pre-bookings have been started from this month. PTI RR BAL BAL