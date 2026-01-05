VB-G RAM G Act to transform villages, strengthen rural economy: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the new rural employment guarantee legislation VB-G RAM G will transform the landscape and fortunes of villages and strengthen India's rural economy.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, which replaces the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days (from 100 days under MGNREGA) per financial year for rural households.

The Act brought by the Centre late last year also seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous and self-reliant rural India.

Talking to reporters at the state BJP office here, Sai insisted the new Act was a more refined, effective and transparent version of the MGNREGA and reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to prioritising farmers, labourers and the poor.

After assuming office in 2014, PM Modi had pledged to dedicate his government to the welfare of the poor, which led to the implementation of key schemes such as electricity connections to all, a toilet in every household, mass housing and Jan Dhan bank accounts, he noted.

While MGNREGA provided 100 days of employment, the new Act guarantees 125 days of assured employment to rural families, which will lead to a natural increase in workers' income, the CM maintained.

Sai said wages under the new Act will now be paid within seven days, and in case of any delay, workers will receive additional compensation, akin to interest on wages, ensuring justice and addressing long-standing issues of delayed payments.

The Act also includes provisions to protect agricultural activities, allowing work to be halted for up to 60 days during sowing and harvesting seasons to ensure adequate availability of farm labourers. This would help curb rural migration and stabilise agricultural production, he emphasised.

The chief minister said issues such as fake muster rolls, misuse of machines and irregularities reported under MGNREGA would be eliminated under the VB-G RAM G Act, enhancing transparency and ensuring benefits reach genuine workers.

The legislation focuses on four key areas - water security, rural infrastructure, disaster security and livelihood enhancement. Priority will be given to works related to water conservation, rejuvenation of rivers and streams, prevention of soil erosion and development of irrigation structures, Sai stated.

The BJP chief minister highlighted that the Act would strengthen agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and skill development, create new employment and sustainable income opportunities in rural India and also support national initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti (an initiative to boost infrastructure, improve connectivity and reduce logistics costs). PTI TKP RSY