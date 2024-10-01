VE Commercial sales rise 5.7 pc to 7,609 units in Sep

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 5.7 per cent year-on-year increase in its sales to 7,609 units in September.

This includes 7,322 units of the Eicher brand and the remaining 287 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

The company sold a total of 7198 vehicles in September 2023, according to a statement.

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Swedish auto major Volvo Group.

In the domestic market, Eicher branded trucks and buses sales increased 2 per cent to 6,847 units in September from 6,715 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 475 units in the previous month compared to 250 units in September 2023, which is a year-on-year growth of 90 per cent, the company stated.