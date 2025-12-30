VE Commercial Vehicles gets Rs 192.36 cr demand from GST authority

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd has received a GST demand of Rs 192.36 crore, along with a penalty, in a matter related to delay in reporting credit notes for the financial year 2017-18 .

In July this year VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) received Show Cause Notice (SCN) from the Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Ujjain Commissionerate, Madhya Pradesh alleging contraventions of the provisions of CGST Act, 2017 pertaining to FY 2017-18 and involving GST amount of Rs 168.19 crore and equivalent amount of penalty, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

After VECV had submitted a response to the SCN, the company received a demand order on December 29, 2025 confirming demand of Rs 96.18 crore in the matter as against Rs 168.19 crore mentioned earlier under the SCN and equivalent amount of penalty and applicable interest, it added.

"Based on the assessment of this matter and advice of the counsel, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd believes that the order has no merits and an appeal will be filed before the appropriate forum within the given timelines," the filing said.

There is no impact on financial, operational, or other activities of the company, arising from the said demand order, it added.