VE Commercial Vehicles inks pact with Baidyanath-LNG for deployment of 500 LNG trucks

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles on Monday said it has inked a definitive agreement with Baidyanath-LNG for the deployment of its 500 LNG trucks.

The pact, signed during the on-going Bharat Mobility Global Expo, builds on an initial pact reached between the two partners in August last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Ltd said in a statement.

VECV is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Ltd.

The agreement aims to bolster the LNG ecosystem in the country by facilitating the deployment of Pro 6055 LNG trucks with customers, training service technicians for LNG technology, and development of LNG fueling networks at locations across Central India, it said.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enabling India's long-haul transport segment to transition to cleaner fuel alternatives, the company said.

"As LNG gains prominence for long-haul transportation, Eicher Trucks and Buses is committed to delivering solutions to customers.

"The partnership with a leading LNG provider like Baidyanath LNG will further encourage transporters to adopt LNG as a viable and eco-friendly solution," said Commenting on the development, Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VECV.